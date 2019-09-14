‘Sasquatch Prints in the Park’ event coming to Pocatello

POCATELLO – For many decades, Sasquatch has fascinated and captured the imaginations of millions of people, becoming woven into the fabric of North American folklore. Now, Idaho State Physical Anthropology professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum and Cliff Barackman, two of the world’s leading experts in the field of Sasquatch research, are coming to Pocatello to share insights into the country’s favorite cryptid.

The presentations are part of the Sasquatch Prints in the Park event taking place at the Old Fort Hall replica in upper Ross Park. The event runs September 20 and 21 and will feature fun for the whole family in addition to Meldrum and Barakman’s presentations.

Sasquatch Print in the Park was organized by Brandon Tennant, who runs Falling Rock Productions and the SasquatchPrints.com retail store in Pocatello. He said interest in such an event from local Sasquatch enthusiasts has been simmering for a long time.

“I’m friends with Dr. Meldrum, who is widely considered to be the leading expert in the field of Sasquatch,” Tennant told EastIdahoNews.com. “He lives in Pocatello and he does speaking engagements and lectures all over the country and there were a good many people here in town who were complaining that he doesn’t give any talks here locally. So we decided to put together a little event here so people could see their local Bigfoot celebrity in action.”

Along with Dr. Meldrum, Cliff Barackman, the co-owner and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center and featured on the hit Animal Planet show “Finding Bigfoot,” will also be on hand to talk about his research into Sasquatch. Dr. Meldrum and Barackman will each give presentations on Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Meldrum and Barackman will also share the main stage for two Q&A sessions where the public can ask them any questions they may have about Bigfoot. The main stage will also host author Becky Cook, who will share readings from her book “Bigfoot Lives Forever in Idaho.”

Sasquatch Prints in the Park will also feature vendors and artists set up throughout the park. Tennant says the event will offer something to Sasquatch fans of all ages.

“It’s gonna be a very fun, entertaining, informative afternoon for the whole family,” he said. “It should be a great time.”

Tennant said that events like this one are not just fun but an important means of transmitting valuable information.

“There are just so many reports,” said Tennant. “If even 1 percent of people who claim to have seen it aren’t making it up, there are literally hundreds of these things running around.”

“But whether it be an animal or a spirit or whatever, it’s part of our culture in America,” he added. “It’s part of pop culture. There’s Bigfoot beers. There’s Bigfoot pizza. There’s the Bigfoot monster truck. Not a night goes by where you can’t hear some reference, joking, serious or otherwise, to Bigfoot, Sasquatch or Yeti. People love mystery, they love to be scared, and they love being in the woods when they think there’s something bigger than themselves.”

Sasquatch Prints in the Park unfolds Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Old Fort Hall replica and Pioneer Town in upper Ross Park. The presentations on the main stage are free to the public, while the presentations inside the museum are subject to admittance fees. Visit sasquatchprints.com for tickets and information.

