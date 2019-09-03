‘THIS IS NOT A SCAM.’ Northern Idaho neighborhood on lockdown as police search for armed suspect

GRANGEVILLE — Schools, hospitals, businesses and homes in the northern Idaho community of Grangeville are on lockdown as police search for an armed suspect.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office asked people in the area of Long Haul Road and Cottonwood Creek to lock their doors and stay inside Monday.

“Multiple officers are currently in pursuit of a subject that is armed. DO NOT ATTEMPT to make contact with this subject. Subject is a white male, dark facial hair, mid 20’s, last seen wearing blue jean’s, dark t-shirt, baseball hat,” a Facebook post reads. “Please do not make contact with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office regarding this unless it’s an emergency or you have information regarding this.”

An alert was sent to all Idaho County residents, according to the sheriff’s office, and officials stress “this is not a scam.”

