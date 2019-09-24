Trump says he will release Ukraine phone transcript

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will release the “unredacted transcript” of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a call which has been scrutinized in the wake of a whistleblower report which indicates that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted while attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump admitted Tuesday that he delayed aid to Ukraine ahead of a call to Zelensky, when he pushed the leader to look into potential rival Joe Biden and his son’s work in Ukraine, giving the excuse that he was waiting for European nations to contribute their fair share of aid and claiming there was “never any quid pro quo.”

Trump remained defiant Tuesday that he’s done nothing wrong and has no regrets about his behavior when it comes to Ukraine and seeking an investigation into Biden’s son’s dealings.

On Monday, The Washington Post first reported that the President had directed his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to freeze nearly $400 million of US military and security aid to Ukraine in the days before he spoke with Zelensky.

When a deadline to disclose the whistleblower report to Congress passed and the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, proceeded not to send the report over, the intelligence community inspector general, Michael Atkinson, notified House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of an “urgent concern” that DNI has overruled.

Three House committees launched subsequent investigations into the issue.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.