US 26 blocked near Wyoming border after semi hauling insulation flips
EastIdahoNews.com staff
PALISADES — Both lanes of US Highway 26 are blocked seven miles west of the Wyoming border due to a crash.
A semi-truck hauling insulation flipped on its side, according to Idaho State Police.
Emergency crews are on scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
🚨ROAD BLOCKED🚨
ISP is currently on scene of a crash US26 MP395, 7 miles west of the Wyoming border. Looks like the road will be blocked for awhile. Truck was hauling insulation. pic.twitter.com/scvq4X5Z05
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) September 24, 2019