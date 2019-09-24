TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
52°
clear sky
humidity: 71%
wind: 14mph SW
H 63 • L 62

US 26 blocked near Wyoming border after semi hauling insulation flips

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Courtesy Idaho State Police

PALISADES — Both lanes of US Highway 26 are blocked seven miles west of the Wyoming border due to a crash.

A semi-truck hauling insulation flipped on its side, according to Idaho State Police.

Emergency crews are on scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: