Utah man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Dubois

DUBOIS – Idaho State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash in Dubois.

Lee Backus, 59, of St. George, Utah was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 on a 2013 Suzuki Motorcycle Tuesday morning. Around 8 a.m., Backus lost control at the 167 off ramp and was thrown off the motorcycle.

He was injured in the crash and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was wearing a helmet.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County EMS personnel assisted ISP in responding to the crash.

