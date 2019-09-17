WATCH: Woman allegedly gives alcohol to toddler in Snapchat video

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Payne County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating after a Snapchat video surfaced over that weekend that appeared to show a woman giving alcohol to a child.

In the video, you see a child bring what looks like a liquor bottle to his mom, then she appears to give him two shots of the alcohol from the cap.

“I can tell you that DHS, this department, and the district attorney’s office are working together,” Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward told News 4.

The woman in the video told News 4 that DHS has taken her son after the video surfaced. She was at the Payne County Courthouse for a DHS hearing on Monday.

She told News 4 this has been a very stressful time but is adamant she did not give her son alcohol. She says she didn’t actually pour anything into the cap.

“Never been without him a day in his life,” the woman told News 4. “Yes, it was bad judgement on my part to even act like I gave him alcohol, but I swear there was none in the cap.”

The woman made a similar claim in an earlier Facebook post. The post also went on to say… “I didn’t know I was being videoed but even so what’s the difference in giving ur child cough syrup, or rinsing their pacifier off with the beer ur drinking??”

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working closely with the district attorney to decide if they need to file any criminal charges against the woman.

“Our investigation is separate from the DHS investigation,” Sheriff Woodward said. “They do the child welfare part, and we do the criminal part.”

DHS says it is aware of the video, but it can’t make any further comment due to privacy reasons.

