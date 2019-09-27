Woman arrested on drug charges after police find her passed out in vehicle

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 8 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Hollipark Avenue for a report of a woman passed out in her vehicle. When officers arrived, they were able to locate the vehicle with a woman passed out in the driver’s seat.

The woman was identified as Megan Sasinouski, a 30-year-old female resident of Iona.

Officers were able to wake Sasinouski, who opened her door to speak with the officers. While speaking with Sasinouski, officers were able to clearly see a glass pipe and many new and used needles in the vehicle.

Officers asked Sasinouski to exit the vehicle at that time and performed a search of the vehicle.

Officers located a purse with what appeared to be a used needle sticking out of it. The purse contained additional new and used needles, multiple glass pipes and a bag of what appeared to be marijuana.

Officers also located a case which contained a scale and multiple small baggies containing what appeared to be methamphetamine. Additional items were found in the vehicle including additional methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and paraphernalia. These items were all seized, tested and weighed.

A total of 1.1 grams of heroin, 13.6 grams of methamphetamine, and 28 grams of marijuana were found in Sasinouski’s possession.

Sasinouski was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of

marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.