35-year-old woman dies following crash in Bonneville County

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the intersection of 113th S. and 1st E. to a two-vehicle injury crash, one of which had caught fire.

The first arriving deputy located a female, later identified as 35-year-old Alicia L. Oyola of Shelley, trapped and unconscious in her vehicle and began first aide with bystanders until ambulance personnel arrived.

The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Joshua Allen of Shelley, was able to free himself and climb out of his vehicle and assisted in attending to Ms. Oyola.

Through investigation, deputies found that Allen was driving his Ford Explorer East on 113th S. approaching 1st E. and failed to yield at the stop sign to Oyola who was driving north on 1st E. in a Nissan Exterra. Both vehicles came to rest in a nearby field and Idaho Falls Fire quickly extinguished a small fire in Mr. Allen’s vehicle.

Oyola was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Ambulance where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts and there was no sign of alcohol or drugs involved.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and no further information is available.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – A woman trapped inside her vehicle was rushed to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Bonneville County.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 113th South and South 1st East around 7:55 a.m. for a report that two vehicles were on fire and in a field.

When first responders arrived, they discovered one vehicle was burning.

“The male driver was able to, climb out of the vehicle and get free,” Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com. “His vehicle was on fire, but the Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to put it out rather quickly. His lack of injuries is attributable to wearing a seat belt and the airbags in his car.”

The female driver of the other vehicle was trapped inside. (Earlier reports indicated more than one person was trapped, but that was not the case.) Crews were eventually able to get her out, and she was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, Lovell said.

Lovell says it appears one of the vehicles was headed eastbound on East 113th South, and the other was headed northbound on South 1st East when they collided at the intersection. There are stop signs with flashing red lights on East 113th South, but there are no signs on South 1st East.

Three Idaho Falls fire engines, three ambulances, a fire chief and multiple Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released, and investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.