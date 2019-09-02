Woman killed after UTV rollover in northern Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PRIEST LAKE — On Sept. 1, at approximately 4:12 p.m., a fatal crash occurred at 6076 Lakeshore Rd, near Priest Lake in northern Idaho.

A gray 2015 Can-Am UTV driven by Jessica S. Stovall, 36, of Spokane, Washington, was traveling southbound on Lakeshore Drive at a high rate of speed when she lost control while negotiating a corner. Stovall hit the southbound shoulder, overcorrected and the UTV overturned in the roadway.

Stovall was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt.

The passenger, Jeremy M. Oberdorfer, 25, of Spokane, Washington, was wearing his seatbelt but no helmet and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Newport Community Hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.