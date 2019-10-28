38 Special performing Halloween night in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — For more than three decades, the band 38 Special has toured relentlessly, often playing in more than 100 cities a year, but they’re still excited about sharing their music and playing at Idaho State University at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center.

“Rock and roll keeps us young,” said Don Barnes, 38 Special’s leader, who is the band’s vocalist and guitarist. “You can count on 38 Special to make it a big party and it will be a professional show with everybody singing along with their favorite songs. Sometimes we see fans with tears in their eyes, because they’ve been reminded of a great emotional experience. We try to conjure that up every night.”

The concert is part of ISU’s A Season of Note series and will be in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

The southern rock band has sales in excess of $20 million and has produced a number of hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Chance” and more.

Concertgoers can expect to hear the band’s hits and some of their other works, too, in a well-crafted show.

“We will play 100 percent of our standard hits that people like to hear, all the hits we’ve done through the years,” Barnes said. “We will take them all through the history of the band and also surprise them with new songs. We are lucky to have the job we have that can bring people joy. We’ll take them for a ride.”

He said the concert will start with an explosive opening and “keep climbing” until about the middle of the concert when they’ll play some mellower songs, then build back up to the climax of the concert.

“We’ve performed in all kinds of venues,” said Barnes, who was in Florida while being interviewed. “Amphitheaters, casinos, showrooms, Octoberfests, city ‘fests’ – everybody has some kind of ‘fest’ – and we are prepared to handle anything.”

That will include, after their concert in Pocatello, a 38 Special Halloween fest in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

“We never want to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the year,” he said. “We are a team, and it always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.”

Tickets cost $55 for main level seating and $45 for upper level seating.

For more information on Special 38, visit www.38special.com.

For more information on the 2019-20 Season of Note, contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at (208) 282-3595 or visit isu.edu/stephens. Ticket information and purchase is available at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling the Box Office.