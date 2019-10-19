Severe storm warning issued in Bannock, Power, and Bingham counties

ATOMIC CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Bannock, Power and Bingham counties until 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Meteorologists say several storm systems are located near Atomic City and are moving east at 45 mph.

Inside the storm system, winds are above 60 mph, and damage to roofs, siding, and trees are expected.

The following communities will be impacted: American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Springfield, Rockford, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello and Sterling.

