72-year-old woman who threatend irrigation worker with rifle placed on probation

RIGBY — A 72-year-old Rigby woman who threatened an irrigation worker with a rifle last November was given four years of felony probation Monday.

Marcia K. McNabb had pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 29. During Monday’s sentencing, District Judge Stevan Thompson included 180 days of discretionary jail time, which can be applied if McNabb violates probation. Thompson also opted to withhold judgment in the case, meaning if McNabb is successful on probation the charge will be removed from her record.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, McNabb admitted to pointing a rifle at an irrigation worker near her Rigby home on Nov. 2. While the felony aggravated assault statute doesn’t specify the need for a weapon to be fired, McNabb told a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy she had fired her .22 caliber rifle at the worker.

The irrigation worker, who works for Burgess Canal & Irrigation Company, called 911. He told deputies McNabb fired the rifle at him while he was cleaning out a canal with heavy equipment. Earlier had reported the same woman for throwing rocks at his excavator.

The incident followed years of disagreements between McNabb and the irrigation company. At a court hearing in May, Defense Attorney John Stosich said McNabb feels the canal company is taking over her property illegally.

On Monday, Thompson also issued a no-contact-order between McNabb, the canal company and the victim in the case. Additionally, she was ordered to pay 1,745.50 in fees and fines.