Airsoft gun leads to brief lockdown at Teton High School

DRIGGS — Teton High School was briefly placed on lockdown around midday Friday after a report of a student with a gun.

Teton County Sheriff’s spokesman Mitch Golden tells EastIdahoNews.com that dispatchers received a report of a student in the vicinity of the school carrying a pistol at around 12:30 p.m.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and law enforcement investigated.

Ultimately, it was discovered that the pistol was in fact an airsoft gun that students had been playing with.

The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m.