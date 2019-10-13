Apartment building evacuated after fire breaks out in garage

The following is a release and photo from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At 6:27 p.m. Sunday the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Stace Street for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, we noted heavy smoke coming from an attached single car garage of a fourplex apartment building. There was nobody inside the garage upon arrival. The fourplex was evacuated.

There were several other structures in the area but we were able to keep the fire contained to the garage. There were no injuries.

The cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.