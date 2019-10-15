Application period opens for three INL K-12 STEM Grants

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

The application period for three available K-12 STEM education grants will open on Tuesday, Oct. 15. These grants are available to Idaho educators in regions 5 and 6. INL will award grants on behalf of its operator, Battelle Energy Alliance.

Idaho National Laboratory’s K-12 STEM program looks to cultivate the eastern Idaho STEM landscape by leveraging partnerships and resources to grow STEM opportunities for all. The program seeks to align future workforce needs with STEM education in eastern Idaho. Over the past decade, INL has awarded nearly $5 million to support STEM education in Idaho.

INL will accept proposals in three categories. Additional out-of-school and STEM competition grants will be made available in early 2020.

All grant applications can be submitted through the stem.inl.gov website. The application period closes Nov. 15.

Gov. C.L. ‘Butch’ and First Lady Lori Otter INL/BEA STEM Impact Grant

One $15,000 STEM Impact Grant, named in recognition of the legacy of STEM education support in Idaho by former governor and first lady Otter, will be presented to a team of educators. Partnering with community, business or industry is encouraged.

The grant will provide full or partial support for an innovative, collaborative and sustainable STEM project that will integrate STEM concepts into a school and have demonstrable impact on eastern Idaho students.

This grant can be used to fund training, materials and supplies, educator stipends, or other resources related to completion of the project.

A recipient will be chosen on the basis of the overall impact of their proposed project and its alignment with grant requirements. At least one team member should be available to receive the grant check at INL’s Annual Holiday Reception on the evening of Dec. 4, 2019.