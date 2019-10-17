Blackfoot man pleads guilty to sex with a minor

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Alejandro Mateo, 20, was arrested in July after the 14-year-old victim’s parents caught them having sex in the victim’s bedroom. As part of a plea agreement, Mateo pleaded guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 on Tuesday. A second count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 was dismissed.

The plea agreement also stipulates that at sentencing, the prosecution will not request a different punishment than what the pre-sentencing investigation recommends.

Mateo is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 23.

Lewd conduct with a minor under 16 carries a maximum penalty of up life in prison.

According to court documents, when investigators questioned Mateo about being caught by the victim’s parents, he admitted to having sex with the victim. He also told investigators that he and the victim had been having sex since March of this year.