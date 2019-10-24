A creamy roasted pumpkin soup perfect for a crisp, autumn evening
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a creamy and velvety roasted pumpkin soup perfect for a fall dinner.
Ingredients
- 4 lbs. baby pumpkins ( sparkler, tiger stripe, sugar pie etc.), peeled, seeded and cut into 1 inch chunks
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 yellow or white onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled
- 6-8 fresh sage leaves
- 1 qt. chicken broth or stock
- 1 c. heavy cream
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, or a little more to taste
- ½ tsp black pepper
- Roasted pumpkin seeds and additional nutmeg and heavy cream to garnish
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 425. In a mixing bowl, toss your pumpkin, onions, sage and garlic with the oil. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the pumpkin is soft, usually 25 to 30 minutes, but test with a fork to make sure the pumpkin is soft.
- While the veggies roast, heat the remaining ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Turn to low while waiting for the veggies.
- When the veggies are finished roasting, add them to the simmering liquid. Using an immersion blender, blend until the soup is smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your taste. If you don’t have an immersion blender then you can carefully blend in portions in a regular.
- Serve warm, garnish with pumpkin seeds, a swoosh of cream and sprinkle of nutmeg.