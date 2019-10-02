A simple way to spice up your brownies for Halloween
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com
Chef Jeff
Published at
Today Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a Halloween twist on a traditional brownie!
Ingredients
- 1 brownie mix of your choice
- ½ c. chocolate chips
- 15 oz. canned pumpkin
- 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
Directions
- Preheat your oven to the directions on the brownie mix. In a mixing bowl, make the brownie batter according to the package directions. Mix in the chocolate chips and set the batter aside.
- In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice. Whisk until smooth.
- Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray. Pour half of the brownie batter into the baking dish and evenly spread with a spatula.
- Next, spread the pumpkin mixture over the first half of the brownie batter. Spread evenly. Cover the pumpkin with the remaining brownie batter and spread evenly. Place the pan in the oven. Baking times may vary, but adding about 10 minutes to the brownie package directions and then testing by inserting a knife into the middle of the brownies after the 10-minute extension. If the knife comes out clean than the brownies are done. Let them cool at least 30 minutes prior to slicing. Enjoy!