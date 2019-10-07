Crews rescue trapped driver after water tanker truck rolls

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:10 a.m. Monday, the Power County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about a water truck single tanker that had rolled from Lakeview Road near the I 86 exit 40 eastbound on-ramp with the driver trapped inside.

Power County Sheriff’s deputies, American Falls City Police, Power County EMS, Idaho State Police and Power County Fire all responded.

Power County Fire was able to free the male driver, who was then transported to Power County Hospital. His injuries are unknown.