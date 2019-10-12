Former atomic workers invited to National Day of Remembrance Celebration

The following is a news release from Nuclear Care Partners.

IDAHO FALLS – All former Department of Energy and atomic workers are invited to attend the National Day of Remembrance Celebration hosted by Nuclear Care Partners. This celebration serves to honor the memory, legacy, and contribution of all nuclear weapons workers.

In 2009, the U.S. Senate established Oct. 30 as the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers. The National Day of Remembrance is an honorary holiday that recognizes the countless men and women who tirelessly served our nation by building and maintaining our nuclear weapons complex during the Cold War. Every year, around this honorary day, Nuclear Care Partners hosts events across the country to recognize former atomic workers and to honor the work they did in the nuclear weapons industry that helped provide the freedoms we enjoy today.

The National Day of Remembrance Celebration is free to all former atomic workers and their family members. It will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing. To RSVP, call Nuclear Care Partners at (208) 715-3025.

The celebration will feature:

Flag Ceremony by the American Legion Post

Pledge of Allegiance

Moment of Silence

Honorary Pinning Ceremony

Catered Lunch

Raffle prizes

Live Music by Falls Jazz Quintet

“We look forward to hosting this celebration each year,” said Josh Ashby, community outreach manager at Nuclear Care Partners. “The National Day of Remembrance is our pinnacle event, which allows us to bring together former workers to honor them for their service and sacrifice to our country, and to remember those who have passed on due to illnesses suffered from workplace exposure so many years ago.”