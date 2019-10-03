Former Idaho teacher arrested on rape, sexual exploitation, sexual battery charges

EAGLE (Idaho Statesman) — A former teacher and boys basketball coach at Eagle High School was arrested Wednesday on five felony charges, including rape.

Jeff Lewis Ranstrom, 32, of Star, was booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of rape, sexual battery committed by lewd and lascivious acts on a minor 16 to 17 years old, sexual exploitation of a child, and two counts of burglary.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr told the Statesman in an email that Ranstrom had “a lengthy sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl” and that evidence showed he had contact with her “dozens of times” between March and August. The investigation began last week after a third party contacted authorities, Orr said.

The alleged crimes occurred in Eagle, Star, Meridian and Boise.

West Ada School District spokesman Eric Exline told the Statesman that Ranstrom resigned from his teaching and coaching positions on Sept. 23.

Ranstrom graduated from Eagle High in 2005 as a multi-sport student-athlete. As a head coach, Ranstrom led the Eagle boys basketball team the past two seasons.

Ranstrom will appear in court Thursday afternoon and was still in jail Wednesday night.

If you might have information on this case, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact Detective Neil Daigle at ndaigle@adacounty.id.gov or (208) 577-3704.