Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly trying to rape neighbor

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has been arrested after a woman said he tried to violently rape her.

After a woman got into an argument with her mother, she walked around her apartment complex on E Street in Idaho Falls. She was cold and accepted an offer from a man in another apartment to come inside and get warm. She drank a cup of coffee and chatted with him a little bit.

That’s when the man, Mark Sterling Banks, allegedly tried to rape her.

Banks was arrested Friday and charged with battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

According to court documents, the 34-year-old victim was sitting on a chair inside Banks’ apartment, drinking a cup of coffee. She told law enforcement Banks began asking her questions about sex if she liked oral or rough sex.

The victim said Banks pulled his pants down, grabbed her and tried to force her to give him oral sex. She pulled away, telling him no. That’s when he allegedly grabbed her arms and threw her on his bed.

She told investigators Banks tried to pull her clothes off, but she held onto them and continued to tell him no.” After a while, he stopped trying to force her and left the room. The victim got up and called 911.

According to documents, when officers questioned Banks about what happened, he told them the victim “was kinda willing.” Officers told him that a person is either willing or isn’t. Banks responded by saying she wasn’t willing and “wanted to fight.”

Banks allegedly told officers he forced the victim onto the bed and proceeded to try to remove her clothing despite her continually telling him no and fighting him.

Banks was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and given a $50,000 bond. Banks posted bond and was released into pretrial services. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 25.