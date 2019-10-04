Juvenile driver overturns potato truck near Aberdeen

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

ABERDEEN — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Idaho Highway 39 and 1900 South near Aberdeen.

Police reports show at about noon Thursday, a juvenile driver was traveling southbound in a 1992 Ford straight truck hauling potatoes when he slowed to turn westbound onto 1900 South.

The juvenile lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the southwest corner of the intersection, striking a fence as it overturned.

The fence struck a natural gas pipe causing a leak of natural gas for approximately two hours.

The driver was transported by private vehicle to Power County Hospital in American Falls. The road was blocked for two and a half hours.