Kanye West to perform for free in Salt Lake City on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Kanye West is scheduled to perform his weekly church-themed concert, “Sunday Service,” at The Gateway Plaza on Saturday at noon.

According to The Gateway’s Facebook page, the event is free and open to the public.

West’s event coincidentally (or not) will be on the same day as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 189th semiannual General Conference, an event that also takes place in downtown Salt Lake.

With the two large events, traffic will likely be heavier than on a typical Saturday downtown.

On Twitter, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski advised people who plan to be downtown Saturday to utilize Utah Transit Authority systems.

His upcoming album, “Jesus is King,” originally scheduled to be released in September, is now expected to be released in coming months and his upcoming movie with the same title is set to premiere Oct. 25, Forbes reported.

West’s “Sunday Service” started in January and is held in a different location every week, The Fader reported.