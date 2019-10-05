Latter-day Saint president announces 8 new temples during women’s meeting

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build eight new temples throughout the world. For the first time, the announcement of eight new temples was made Saturday evening during the women’s session of general conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

President Nelson’s announcement brings the total number of operating temples (166) and temples announced or under construction (51) to 217 worldwide.

The new temples will be in the following locations:

Freetown, Sierra Leone

Orem, Utah

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Bentonville, Arkansas

Bacolod, Philippines

McAllen, Texas

Cobán, Guatemala

Taylorsville, Utah

“As the Church grows, more temples will be built so that more families can have access to that greatest of all blessings, that of eternal life,” said President Nelson, who was the final speaker of the session. “We regard a temple as the most sacred structure in the Church. Whenever plans are announced to construct a new temple, it becomes an important part of our history.”

Since becoming Church president in January 2018, President Nelson has announced 35 new temples. Last April, he announced eight new temples. Aside from when former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley announced some 30 new smaller temples in 1998, no other Church president has announced more temples in such a short period of time.

Update on Other Temples Under Construction or Renovation

Fourteen temples are currently under construction. Ground will be broken this fall on the Saratoga Springs Temple in Utah and the Puebla Mexico Temple.

The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo, Fortaleza Brazil, Port-au-Prince Haiti and Lisbon Portugal Temples were dedicated this year. Following renovation, the Memphis Tennessee, Oklahoma City Oklahoma and Oakland California Temples were rededicated.

Nine temples are being renovated, including the Raleigh North Carolina (rededication Oct. 13), Frankfurt Germany (rededication Oct. 20), Asunción Paraguay (rededication Nov. 3) and Baton Rouge Louisiana (rededication Nov. 17). Other temples under renovation include the Hamilton New Zealand, Hong Kong China Temple, Mesa Arizona, Tokyo Japan and Washington D.C. Temples. The St. George and Salt Lake pioneer-era temples will close for renovation before the end of the year. Temples undergoing renovation are included in the number of operating temples.