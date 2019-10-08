Life Lessons: Jewell and Leslie Barnett reflect on 66 years of marriage

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Jewell and Leslie Barnett have been married 66 years. They recently moved into MorningStar together and shared what they’ve learned over the years together.

Originally from California, they say they love living in Idaho and were open to giving advice to younger generations.