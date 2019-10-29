TODAY'S WEATHER
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Life Lessons: LeRoy White shares about the little things in life and why he bought a flower for a blind lady

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Life Lessons

  Published at

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

LeRoy White says one of the main lessons he’s learned in life is to appreciate your circumstances wherever you are. He believes small decisions make a big difference and doing small acts of kindness for others can go a long way.

LeRoy had other lessons to share. Watch in the video player above.

