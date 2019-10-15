Life Lessons: What Nina Miller has learned in her 97 years and how her positive attitude helped her beat cancer at age 89

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Nina Miller is 97 years old and has enjoyed a full life. She has one daughter, who lives in Virginia, and enjoys living at MorningStar with her friends.

Nina shared with us the importance of living each day to the fullest, what she learned after her husband passed away and how she beat cancer when she was diagnosed at age 89!

Watch the video above to see our entire conversation with Nina.