Man admits to raping young girl at least 30 times

IDAHO FALLS — A local man admitted to raping and molesting a young girl repeatedly over the past four to five years, according to court documents.

Micah Brewster, 31, was arrested Wednesday when a 12-year-old girl reported he’d molested her. During a forensic interview, the victim said Brewster had been raping her for years. Brewster was charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor.

The victim was known to Brewster.

According to court documents, investigators arrived at the home where the 12-year-old had allegedly been raped and molested. Authorities had permission to search the home from someone living there.

Brewster answered the door. They told him they wanted to question him and were going to search the home.

According to documents, Brewster allegedly told investigators he’d raped the victim at least 30 times from the time she was 7 or 8 years old to the present. He also allegedly described how he’d molested her.

Brewster was taken into custody and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

He was arraigned Thursday and has since posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 23.

The conditions of his release stipulate that Brewster is not allowed to be around anyone under 18 years old.

Lewd conduct with a minor under 16 carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.