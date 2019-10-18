‘Man cave’ shed fire started from gas-diesel mix in wood stove, authorities say

RIGBY — A man using a gasoline-diesel mix as an accelerant in a wood stove Friday morning caused a fire that ended up destroying a shed.

Central Fire crews were called to a home on South 3rd West around 3 a.m. Large flames were shooting out of the shed and neighbors were notified that they might need to evacuate in case the fire spread.

“The man was inside his ‘man cave’ shed trying to warm it up and he lit a fire in the stove using a gas-diesel mix,” Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When he threw the liquid in, the fire came out and caught his hand. He dropped the rest of the mix on the floor and it went up in flames.”

The fire spread from the shed to surrounding trees and brush. A reverse 911 call was sent to neighbors and residents in one home need evacuate for a short period of time, according to Anderson.

Crews were able to get the fire out by 4:30 a.m. and the man, who had minor injuries on his fingertips, did not need to be treated.

“You always need to be careful with gasoline and/or diesel. They should never be used inside as an accelerant or to start a fire in any type of stove,” Anderson says.