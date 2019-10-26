Man hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in crash near Preston

PRESTON – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash involving a pickup and trailer near Preston Friday afternoon.

A news release from ISP indicates Jon Bullock, 54, rolled his pickup while pulling a trailer on U.S. Highway 91. Bullock was southbound in a Ford F250 pickup, pulling a 30 foot utility trailer loaded with scrap metal.

Just before 4 p.m., the weight of the loaded trailer overpowered the pickup. Bullock veered off the road north of Preston at 2851 N. Highway 91. The pickup and trailer rolled. Bullock was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Bullock was transported by ambulance to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston. His condition has not been reported.

The southbound lane of U.S. Highway 91 was blocked for five and a half hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.