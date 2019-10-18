Man on probation sent to prison after he admits to looking at child pornography while high

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man on probation is going to prison after he told police he looked at child pornography while high.

District Judge Joel E. Tingey sentenced Scott Charles Wilson, 35, to four to 10 years in prison. The sentence comes after Wilson pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child exploitation. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a third felony child exploitation charge.

Investigators arrested Wilson for a probation violation and found more than 1,400 images of children as young as 1 year old forced into sexually explicit activities with adults, downloaded onto a tablet.

When detectives confronted him, Wilson admitted to downloading and looking at child pornography.

“Scott said that he is bipolar and that he was using drugs. He told me that one of the things that he does when he is high is look at child pornography,” an officer noted in court documents.

Upon his release, Wilson is required to register as a sex offender. Tingey ordered him to pay $4,041 in fees and fines.