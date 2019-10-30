Phone sex line number printed as suicide hotline on middle school student ID cards
KCAL/KCBS Staff
National
LANCASTER, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) — A suicide prevention effort at a Lancaster middle school ended up inadvertently printing the number of an adult chat line on the school’s student ID cards.
Lancaster school district superintendent Dr. Michele Bowers issued a letter Monday apologizing for the move after officials at New Vista Middle School became aware that “the wrong phone number” was listed after two digits were transposed.
“This is a mistake,” Bowers wrote. “The number listed on the card is actually a sex line.”
An image of the card was posted to social media.
School administrators were set to collect all ID cards from students and print new replacement cards, according to Bower.