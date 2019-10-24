Police looking for man who burglarized adult novelty store

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking for information about a man who they believe burglarized a local adult novelty store.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said the crime occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 at the Adam & Eve Adult Store on 1st Street in Idaho Falls. An unknown man, pictured in surveillance photos, is said to have broken into the store.

He reportedly stole multiple items valued at just under $200. Due to the explicit nature of the items, the Idaho Falls Police Department declined to say exactly what they were.

Property damage due to the break-in was minimal, Clements said.

The man is Caucasian, with a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, and another tattoo on this right forearm. The truck had Utah plates.

If anyone has any information regarding this individual, police are asking that they call the IFPD at (208) 529-1200 or contact Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org.

Courtesy IFPD

Courtesy IFPD