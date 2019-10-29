Multiple schools closed Tuesday due to weather
EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following schools are closed Tuesday due to severe weather:
- Pocatello Valley Montessori
- Gem Prep: Pocatello
- Pocatello Community Charter School
- Blackfoot Head Start
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Pocatello School District 25
- Snake River School District 52
- Aberdeen School District 58
- Bingham Academy
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center
- Grace Lutheran School
- Holy Spirit Catholic School
- Connor Academy Charter School
- Lillian Valley School
- Chief Taghgee Elementary Academy
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list as more closures are reported.
The latest weather forecast can be found here and live traffic cameras across eastern Idaho can be viewed here.