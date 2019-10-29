Multiple schools closed Tuesday due to weather

The following schools are closed Tuesday due to severe weather:

Pocatello Valley Montessori

Gem Prep: Pocatello

Pocatello Community Charter School

Blackfoot Head Start

Blackfoot School District 55

Pocatello School District 25

Snake River School District 52

Aberdeen School District 58

Bingham Academy

Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center

Grace Lutheran School

Holy Spirit Catholic School

Connor Academy Charter School

Lillian Valley School

Chief Taghgee Elementary Academy

