Semitruck driver seriously injured after beer truck crashes in LDS church parking lot in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A semitruck driver suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over and crashed in a parking lot of a church on Thursday morning.

The crash took place just after 6:15 a.m. near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 1300 E. 11400 South in Sandy, according to Sandy Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie.

A pickup truck collided with the Bud Light semitruck, causing both vehicles to drift toward a 25-foot retaining wall, McConaghie said. The semitruck went up and over the wall, landing on the driver’s side in the church parking lot.

The driver of the truck suffered serious chest injuries and had to be extricated from the truck, McConaghie said. He was taken to a hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was evaluated at the scene and released.

A passerby stopped to help but tried to climb over the retaining wall and fell, according to McConaghie. She twisted her knee and was taken to a hospital, he said. McConaghie did not identify any of the people involved in the crash.

A hazmat crew was called to the scene because two of the truck’s diesel tanks ruptured and some fuel spilled, he added.

The semitruck was hauling beer and other drink products. A large amount of products spilled out into the parking lot and had to be cleaned up, McConaghie said.

As of Thursday morning, police were still working to determine what caused the crash, he said.