Several vehicles hit cows on I-15 near Malad causing complete freeway blockage, witnesses say

MALAD — Idaho State Police troopers are currently investing multiple crashes on Interstate 15 at milepost 17, just north of Malad.

A witness tells EastIdahoNews.com several black calves made their way onto the interstate and were hit by vehicles. Emergency crews are trying to deal with the damaged vehicles and the animals.

Northbound and Southbound lanes were completely blocked for a time Thursday evening. Officials have not said if anyone has been injured. Drivers should expect major delays and avoid the interstate if possible.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.