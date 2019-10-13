Teton County school district hosting open house for recently completed elementary schools

The following is a news release from Teton County School District.

DRIGGS – Teton School District 401 will host Open Houses next week at the first two schools where bond-funded renovations and additions have been completed.

The Open Houses are scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Tetonia Elementary School, 215 5th N. St. and on the following night, Thursday, October 17, at Rendezvous Upper Elementary School, 211 E. Howard Ave. in Driggs.

Each event is intended to allow patrons, who may or may not have children attending that particular school, to see their tax dollars at work.

The remodel at Tetonia Elementary features a new library and staff-room additions, with about 2,000 square feet of increased space. Renovations throughout the school included improved fire safety in classrooms and a secure-entry office.

Rendezvous Upper Elementary interior | Teton School District 401

Rendezvous Upper Elementary was also significantly improved, with completely new classrooms, kitchen and cafeteria added, a total of 8,672 square feet. Other renovations throughout the school include a new roof to the gym, work counters and additional storage in each classroom, and a secure-entry office.

“Our contractor, Headwaters Construction, and everyone in the district worked incredibly hard to have these additions ready for school to start on time early last month,” Superintendent of Schools Monte Woolstenhulme said. “There was literally not a moment to spare, but our students and families have benefited greatly by that intense effort. The open houses allow all patrons to appreciate these improvements.”

Click here to see more photos of the Rendezvous Upper Elementary remodel project. Photos of Tetonia Elementary are available here.