TJ Maxx evacuated after small electrical fire discovered

IDAHO FALLS — The TJ Maxx store in Ammon was evacuated Thursday due to a small fire in an electrical room.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. when employees began smelling smoke throughout the store.

Customers and employees evacuated, and Ammon firefighters swept the building and discovered the small electrical fire, Ammon Fire Department Capt. Jon Molbert told EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire was quickly put out with minimal damage, and no injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., the building was still being ventilated and customers were not allowed back in the building.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.