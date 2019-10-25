UPDATE: Man and his dog dead after plane crashes near American Falls

UPDATE:

The Power County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man and his dog were killed in an airplane crash Friday.

Police reports show at about 12:30 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call about a single-engine fixed wing airplane crash near American Falls.

When officers arrived they discovered the pilot was dead and so was a canine passenger.

The aircraft is registered to a Robert J. Wheeler, who was flying out of California. However, the pilot has not been positively identified by the county coroner at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to process the crash site on Saturday.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMERICAN FALLS — Emergency responders are investigating a plane crash that occurred near American Falls Friday afternoon.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred around noon on farmland next to Lamb Weston Road.

Power County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed the crash and said it was a single-engine plane with one occupant.

No other information has been released about the status of the pilot, or how the crash occurred.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.