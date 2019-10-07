Volunteer firefighters raise nearly $4,000 for families affected by building collapse

CHUBBUCK — Nearly 350 community members turned out Tuesday evening to support families affected by a building collapse. The event was put on by the North Bannock County Firefighters Association and raised almost $4,000 for the families.

Peato “Ben” Galo, 44, of Pocatello was killed in the August 20 collapse at the construction site of the North Bannock County Fire District’s new fire station near South Yellowstone Highway/U.S. Highway 91 and Tyhee Road.

Officials say about 15 workers were installing trusses when one of the walls suddenly collapsed causing everything above to crash down. Another worker was seriously injured.

The fundraiser featured a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread, salad and corn-on-the-cob. Food and financial support was donated by Ridleys, Del Monte Meats, Coca-Cola, Bank of Idaho and others. Volunteer firefighters from the North Bannock County Fire Department served the meal and the venue was provided by the Bannock County Veteran’s Memorial Building.

“Ben Galo was a kind man and we mourn his loss with his family and close friends,” said Josiah Dahlstrom, the President of the North Bannock County Firefighters Association. “He obviously impacted those around him and it was very heartwarming to see the community’s interest as witnessed by their support with this event and others that have been done in his memory.”

The North Bannock County Firefighters Association is a non-profit support group consisting of volunteer firefighters from the North Bannock County Fire Department, a newly formed volunteer fire department that went into service the same day as the fundraiser.

The Association wasted no time in trying to ease the burden of Galo’s wife and five children.

“This was truly an inspiring display of compassion and kindness from this wonderful community. We are grateful to the many people who participated and donated. This kind of support is part of what makes Bannock County such a great place to live,” said Dahlstrom. “We will continue to support our community and give opportunities to rub shoulders with our volunteers – normal, everyday people, doing what they can to make a difference to those we serve.”