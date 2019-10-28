‘We love him more than anything.’ Family of missing BYU-Idaho student remains optimistic he will be found

UPDATE

REXBURG — The family of a missing Brigham Young University-Idaho student remains optimistic he will turn up soon.

James Spencer Vasseur, 19, has been missing since Thursday night. The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the student, who is originally from Texas.

“We hope that he is safe, that he is just taking a break from the world and that he is going to reconnect soon,” Kelly Leishman, James Vasseur’s sister, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Leishman said that Vasseur stopped at a family member’s apartment around midnight Thursday and refilled a water bottle. Vasseur said he had friends waiting for him outside as he left with his brown satchel and a rope inside. His phone was last pinged Friday morning but has gone off the grid since, according to Leishman.

“We just want him to know that we love him more than anything, that everything is going to be okay, and that we are doing everything we can,” Leishman says.

Police say Vasseur does not own a car. He is described as 5′ 10″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Vasseur has brown eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, dark jeans and possibly brown shoes.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Vasseur or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.

According to a Rexburg Police Department Facebook post, James Spencer Vasseur may be suicidal and hasn't been seen since the evening of Oct. 24.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Rexburg Police Department originally said Vasseur has not been seen since Wednesday. They now say he has not been seen since Thursday.