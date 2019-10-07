Woman escapes garage fire

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Garfield Street Monday around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

The reporting person noted flames coming from an attached garage and called 911. An adult female was inside the garage when the fire started but she was able to escape without injuries. There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to an IFFD Facebook post.

The fire was contained to the garage, but there is smoke damage throughout the single-family home. Crews are working to determine what caused the blaze.