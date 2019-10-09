Woman sentenced to prison for lying to police about running over person

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Olivia Sabrina Jay, 23, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for making a false statement to a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Wednesday.

Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered that Jay serve three years of supervised release after her release from prison. Jay pleaded guilty to the offense on June 25.

According to court records, on Sept. 14, 2018, the Fort Hall Police responded to a residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation where a person had been run over by a car and suffered severe injuries. Officers contacted Jay, who blamed an intoxicated man for intentionally running over the victim with a car. Jay was later interviewed about the incident by an FBI Special Agent. Jay again said that the intoxicated man targeted and deliberately ran over the victim with a car.

A witness to the incident later told authorities that the intoxicated man was not driving the car, but that Jay was driving the car. Jay then admitted that she had lied to police officers and the FBI. She admitted accidentally running over the victim.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department.