WWII soldier originally declared MIA to be buried in Boise

BOISE (KIVI) — The body of a soldier killed in action during World War II and missing for years is set to be buried this week at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.

In 1944, PFC Lawrence Worthen was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 17, 1944, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near Wettlingen, Germany. His remains could not be recovered after the attack, according to the Department of Defense.

Worthen was officially reported as missing and ultimately declared dead on September 18, 1945. The Santa Ana, California native was 20 years old at the time.

“For years, he was considered missing in action -– until an organization dedicated to locating MIA or unknown soldiers discovered his body buried near Luxemburg and positively identified him earlier this year using dental and military records,” said Bowman Funeral Home director Randy Basterrechea.

“Worthen’s half-sister and her children live in Nampa. So the family decided he should be buried here in Boise at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery,” Basterrechea added.

The half-sister was only five years old when Worthen disappeared.

The family is scheduled to meet at the Bowman Funeral Parlor in Garden City at noon on Friday with the Patriot Guard Riders. The formal procession will then travel to the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery where a committal service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m.