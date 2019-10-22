You can own a guitar signed by famous country artists while helping local charities

IDAHO FALLS — Country music fans – it’s time for the Seventh Annual Star Guitar Charity Auction.

The auction will take place from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 live on 105.5/105.9 The Hawk. Guitars signed by famous country artists will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

“The mission is the same as every year – raise as much money as possible to benefit local east Idaho charities,” said Don Jarrett, Program Director for The Hawk.

Funds raised this year will be donated to Phoenix QRF, a local veterans charity, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho to support the new Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Jarrett says the auction for the “one of a kind guitars” raised over $12,000 last year and the station hopes to do the same this year.

This year’s auction features 10 guitars signed by artists ranging from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Brett Young, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Midland and more. A custom-wrapped guitar signed by Cody Johnson will go to its highest bidder.

Guitars for the Star Guitar Charity Auction were donated by No limit Guitar Company.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can tune in to 105.5 and 105.9 FM at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday. See all of the guitars and get more information here.