Bingham Health Care Foundation donates an AED to the Pocatello Free Clinic

The following is a news release from the Bingham Health Care Foundation.

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Health Care Foundation recently donated a new automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Pocatello Free Clinic.

“The AED will help our patients who have heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure, which can put people at a higher risk of a cardiac event,” said Sherrie Joseph, Board Chair of the PFC. “The AED, which we have never had before, will allow us to deliver appropriate, immediate cardiac care and increase the chance of survival for these patients.”

The American Red Cross states that an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

“With a focus on ‘Enhancing Healthcare. Enhancing Lives.,’ this donation reflects how our Foundation can make a local difference,” said Norm Stanley, board chair of the Foundation.

“We are committed to doing all we can to improve the health and wellness of our patients and our community,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “The PFC plays an important role in our community, and we are proud to support this free clinic so our neighbors can live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.”