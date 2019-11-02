Body recovered from Salmon Falls Reservoir, one man hospitalized after boat sinks

The following is a news release from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County deputies and search and rescue teams responded to Salmon Falls Reservoir at 10 a.m. Friday in response to a 911 call. The reporting party said two men were on a boat that was taking on water.

Deputies, Air St. Luke’s, Magic Valley Paramedics and Fish and Game Officers responded to the scene.

James A. Wilson, 65, of Jerome was pulled from the water and transported by air to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. The Cassia County Dive Team responded to assist in efforts of locating the downed boat and missing boater. The boat was eventually located using sonar and a buoy was placed to mark its location. The search was called for the night.

Courtesy Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office

Efforts resumed at 9 a.m. Saturday with additional resources. Bonneville County deputies and search and rescue dive team, Cassia and Bingham County deputies and search and rescue dive teams arrived to assist locate and recover the body of Dr. Eugene Holm, 80, of Heyburn.

With the use of an underwater drone searchers were able to verify the boat was setting upright at the depth of 103 feet, and confirmed the body of Dr. Holm was onboard.

Divers were then sent in to bring his body to the surface. This was accomplished at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The team is still attempting to bring the boat to the surface.