TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
54°
clear sky
humidity: 34%
wind: 3mph NNW
H 47 • L 44
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Chef Jeff is making roasted sweet potato pie (and it’s perfect for the holidays!)

Chef Jeff
Chef Jeff, EastIdahoNews.com

Chef Jeff

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

Chef Jeff is in the East Idaho News kitchen with a classic Southern pie full of sweet potatoes and seasonal spices. It’s perfect for the holidays!

Ingredients

  • 2 9 inch premade or homemade pie crusts, unbaked
  • 1 lb. sweet potatoes or Yams, peeled and 1 inch cubed
  • 1 tbsp. canola oil
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 stick butter, room temp.
  • 2 lg. eggs
  • 1 c. dark brown sugar
  • ½ c. heavy cream
  • 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. ground ginger
  • 2 eggs beaten with a little water for egg-wash

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 400. Toss your peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in a bowl with the canola oil and salt. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan and roast for 25-35 minutes or until softened and slightly browned.
  • Mash the sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Set in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool.
  • Turn the oven down to 350. Place the remaining ingredients, except for the egg wash, into the bowl with the sweet potato mash. Mix with a hand-mixer until smooth and creamy. Divide the mixture between the 2 prepared, raw pie crusts. Brush the edges of the pie crust with the egg wash. Place the pies on a sheet pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. You can place a crust shield on the pies at 30 minutes to prevent the crust from over-browning.
  • Let the pies rest for at least 1 hour before serving.

    • Chef Jeff Jackson is the corporate chef for Smith’s Food & Drug Stores. Jeff appears on weekly television cooking segment on various TV stations in Salt Lake City and east Idaho.

    He has always loved cooking since he was very young and graduated with high honors from the SLC Art Institutes in Culinary Arts. He has worked as the lead chef and nutrition specialists at Intermountain Medical Center, as a chef at The Montage Deer Valley signature restaurant, and enjoys catering private and corporation gatherings.

    Chef Jeff seeks to teach his viewers how to make simple dishes that look gourmet and will have your entire family looking forward to eating dinner together. Watch for his exciting recipes every Wednesday on eastidahonews.com.

    SUBMIT A CORRECTION

    Stories You May Be Interested In: