Chubbuck gearing up for annual Christmas lighting contest, and you’re invited to participate

The following is a news release from the city of Chubbuck.

CHUBBUCK – Make your Christmas bright… and spread the cheer. The City of Chubbuck celebrates Christmas with its annual outdoor decorating contest. It is that time of year again, if you have the most festive house on the block, then we would like to know.

The City of Chubbuck invites all residents and businesses to enter in the annual Holiday Decorating Contest. This is a great way to show off your community pride and spread cheer throughout the holiday season. It’s also a perfect project for the entire family to enjoy, so, pull out your Santa, sled, reindeer, wreath and, of course, don’t forget the lights.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits. We encourage businesses to participate as well. Selections will be made in all areas of the city. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Best Animation, Most Colorful, Most Traditional, Spirit of the Season (2),

Best Commercial/Business, Mayor’s Choice, Clark Griswold Award (most lights), and Best Overall.

If you see a house or business that you think deserves an award, let us know by sending us an email at ChubbuckLightscontest@gmail.com or send us a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page.

Please be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should

win and most importantly, the address. Submissions will be accepted thru 5pm December 2nd. Judging will be held December 1st thru December 5th. On the nights of judging, please turn all your holiday lights on by 6 p.m. and leave them on until 11 p.m. Winners will be announced December 6th at the Chubbuck Christmas in the Park celebration followed via a news release and a sign being placed in their yard. The news release will go out on Dec. 8th and signs will be placed no later than December 10th. Winners will receive special recognition on the City website, Social Media and will be spotlighted in the local media.

Happy Holidays!